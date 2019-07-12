Roland “Rollie” Hartmann, 80, Pierz

May 17, 1939 - July 10, 2019

Roland “Rollie” Hartmann 80-year-old resident of Pierz died Wednesday, July 10 at his home with his loving family by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 15 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14th from 2:00-6:00 P.M. and from 9:00-10:00 A.M. on Monday all at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. A parish prayer will be held at 5:30 PM followed by the Pierz Fire Department prayer.

Roland “Rollie” Hartmann was born on May 17, 1939 in Pierz, Minnesota one of six children to the late Leander and Florentine (Bayer) Hartmann. Rollie grew up and attended school in Pierz, Minnesota graduating with the class of 1957. He married Patricia Sczublewski in 1965 in Sobieski, Minnesota. He served his Country in the Unites States Army and served over seas in Berlin, Germany. After his honorable discharge he returned to Pierz, where he owned and operated Hartmann’s Store from 1966 until his retirement in 1993. Rollie was known for being a great salesman. He called almost all his customers by name and knew their clothing and shoe size as well as that of their families. Many customers would only shop in the store if Rollie was available to help them. This was especially true around the Holidays when people would be shopping for their spouses. Many of lunch hours were interrupted by calls from the store because someone insisted that he wait on them. His family can remember late night phone calls and weekend emergency trips into the store to help a customer with emergency plumbing equipment or aspirin for sick children. Rollie was an avid golfer and even obtained the coveted prize of three hole in ones in his lifetime. He enjoyed fishing for walleyes and crappies on Upper South Long and Red Lake. Rollie was a 40-year member of Battle Creek Hunting Club. His time at deer camp with, Al, Virgil, Tony, Roger, Doc, Chuck, Reiny and Ken were a highlight of each year. Rollie was the camp facilitator, head cook and bottle washer. After he retired, he could often be found in the morning at the store with the coffee crew getting caught up on all the local news. He was a 20-year member of the Pierz Fire Department, 36-year member of the Pierz Lions, a member of the St. Josephs Church Choir and a life long member of St. Josephs Catholic Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife. Pat of Pierz; daughters, Tracey (Chris Petersen) Hartmann of Philadelphia, PA, Carrie (Patrick) Ball of Woodbury, MN; grandchildren, Megan, Grace, Sadie and Ella; siblings, John (Mary) Hartmann of Grand Rapids, MI, Carol Thompson of Duluth, Lynn (Jay) Lowry of Little Falls, Cindy (Russ) Hurt of Port Wing, WI, Paulette (Bruce) Gustafson of West, Fargo, ND.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leander and Florentine Hartmann.

In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Pierz Fire Department and the Pierz Lions.