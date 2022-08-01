Roland Kenneth Meyer, 70, Waite Park

February 19, 1952 - July 30, 2022

A visitation will be held from 4 PM to 7 PM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph, MN for Roland Kenneth Meyer of Waite Park, MN. He died at his home on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Rollie was born on February 19, 1952, at Little Falls, MN, the son of Kenneth and Viola (Barthel) Meyer. He grew up in Swanville, MN where he attended Swanville High School. He then attended Vocational School at Granite Falls, MN.

He was united in marriage to Margaret “Margie” Frieler at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at Upsala, MN, on August 8th, 1970. They have lived in Minneapolis, Swanville, Burleson, Texas and retired to Waite Park, MN in 2019. He was in Electronics Sales for most of his working career.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Dallas Cowboys, Corvettes, riding his Harley and spending time with his dog Benji.

He was preceded in death by; his parents, and a baby sister Karen.

Rollie is survived by; his wife Margie of Waite Park, MN; one son Jeremy (Lynette) Bouley of California; his brother Kelvin (Janet) of Long Prairie, MN; two sisters, Donna Mahan of St. Cloud, MN and Mary Waldoch of Little Falls, MN, many nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.