Roland D. Wilson, 90, Sartell

November 25, 1932 - April 19, 2023

Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Roland Dwayne Wilson age 90. He died on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Country Manor Nursing Home in Sartell, MN. Major Mike Parker of the Salvation Army will officiate and Pastors Steve Baird and Pastor Maxwell Scott will assist. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the service time on Friday morning at Daniel Funeral Home.

Roland was born on November 25, 1932 at Bouse, OK the son of Edward and Lillian (Kingery) Wilson. He attended school in Oklahoma and spent time in the military during the 1950’s. During his life he practiced as a chiropractor, he was a bricklayer, and father of three children. He has lived in the St. Cloud area the last 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings

Roland is survived by; his three children Brien, Brent, and Melissa; his good friend Deaun Fowler, other relatives many friends.