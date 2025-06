October 18, 1950 - June 20, 2025

Roger E. Paulsen of Little Falls, MN, passed away June 20, 2025, at The Gardens of Foley.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on July 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN, with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating.

Interment will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Cemetery in Pierz, MN, on July 21.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M at the church.