Roger P. Schackmann, 85, Cold Spring

May 30, 1938 - October 27, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Roger P. Schackmann, age 85, who died Friday, at the Paynesville Area Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 30, 2023, at the Wenner Funeral home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Tuesday from Noon -1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Roger, an only child, was born on May 30, 1938, in Richmond, MN to Marcus and Olivia (Walz) Schackmann. He married Julitta Ludwig on June 26, 1962, in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. Roger loved farming, especially planting and combining corn; he sold seed corn for many years.

Roger served in the U.S. Army in 1961. While farming he owned and operated Schackmann Welding. He served on the Luxenburg Township Board and was a member of the St. Boniface Parish and a member of American Legion Post 0292. Roger loved square dancing with Koronis Nite Owls, Paynesville.

He is survived by his children, Alvin (Pam), Ron (Lois), Lois (Daryl) Kuehn, Joyce (Pat) Schommer; 13, grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard (Sheila) Ludwig, Mildred Schreifels, Sylvester (Joann) Ludwig, Lavern (Darlene) Ludwig, Agnes Lutgen, Joyce Miller, Marlyn Henry, Ralph (Anita) Ludwig.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Julitta; parents; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lorraine (Mike) Wenner, Bernard (Geraldine) Ludwig, (Eugene) Schreifels, (Donald Lutgen, and Joseph Jr. Ludwig.

A special thank you to CentraCare Hospice for the wonderful care given to our father.