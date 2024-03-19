Roger Michael Czech, 62, Holdingford

November 14, 1961 - March 15, 2024

attachment-Roger Czech loading...

Graveside service for Roger Michael Czech, age 62, Holdingford, will be on Wednesday, March 20 at 3:30 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Holdingford. Visitation on Wednesday, March 20, from 2:30-3:30 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Holdingford. Roger passed away on March 15, 2024.

Roger was born on November 14, 1961, in Detroit Lakes, MN to Dale Patrick and Marian Jeanette (Ohrt) Czech. He attended high school in Holdingford, MN before enlisting in the US Navy.

Roger is survived by his brothers and sisters, James “Jim” (Brenda) Czech, Lawrenceburg, TN, Donald “Don” (Missy) Czech, Brainerd, MN, John (Doreen) Czech, Avon, MN, Karen Sorensen, Duluth, MN, Donna (Jim) Czech, Springhill, FL, Michael “Mike” Alan Czech, Hill City, MN.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, Dale Patrick and Marian Jeanette, and brother, Thomas “Tom” Eugene Czech.