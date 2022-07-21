Roger M. Delles, 86, St. Cloud

September 28, 1935 - July 20, 2022

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Roger Delles who died on July 20, 2022, at his home. Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids at a later date.

Roger was born in St. Cloud to Alois and Josephine (Brutger) Delles. He graduated from Rocori High School and entered the Army. After serving in the Army he graduated from St. Cloud Business college. He worked as an airplane mechanic at the Mpls/ St. Paul Airport before returning to St. Cloud to work as an auto and truck mechanic for 20 years. He then went on to work in custodial for the St. Cloud School District and Good Shepherd Nursing Home. Roger loved music and was a lifelong learner, interested in Indian culture, history, and flying. His passion for flying led him to become a flight instructor for nearly 50 years. Roger married Ginger (Virginia) Knuesel on July 6, 1961. They had four children and lived in Waite Park and then St. Cloud all of their married life.

Survivors include his wife, Ginger of St. Cloud; children, Tony (Theresa Harris) of Issaquah, WA, Warren (Lori) of St. Cloud, and Nancy (Glenn) Skuta of Oakdale; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant son, Anthony Gerard.