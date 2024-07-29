Roger Gary Duininck, 87, St. Cloud

February 6, 1937 – July 26, 2024

attachment-Roger Duininck loading...

Roger Gary Duininck, age 87, St. Cloud, MN, was called to his eternal home on July 26, 2024. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 1st Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 31 at 1st Presbyterian Church and one hour prior to the service Thursday. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Roger was born on February 6, 1937, to Garret and Elsie (Mulder) Duininck in Renville, MN. He married Betty Jean (Terrio) on March 19, 1960.

Roger served in the US Army from 1957 to 1959. During his service he played baseball in Germany. Upon his return he attended the University of MN and St. Cloud State College.

Roger began his career in the tire business in 1963 when he started St. Cloud Tire and Tread. He acquired Royal Tire in 1986 and served as President/CEO until 1997 when he sold the business to his children. During his tenure, Roger served on various boards.

His passion was his family and faith. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as Elder and was part of the Men’s Bible Study. Boating, fishing, golfing and traveling were a few of Roger’s favorite things. Spending time with family is what gave him the most joy.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; children, Paul (Jeanne) of St. Cloud, Patrick (Rachel) of South Haven, Susan (Brian) of Babcock Ranch, FL; grandchildren, Bobby, David, Megan, Craig, Josh, Zoey and Serj; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Zack, Austin, Sophia, and Eliza; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sister, and their spouses.