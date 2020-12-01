Roger E. Ostendorf, 75, St. Cloud

January 21, 1945 – November 22, 2020

Roger Edward Ostendorf, age 75, St. Cloud, MN, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Gardens at Foley, Foley, MN.

A private family service will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. The service will be live streamed. To view the service please go to www.bensonfuneralhome.com/obituaries and select Roger’s obituary.

Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Waite Park, MN.

Roger was born January 21, 1945 in Krain Township, MN to Albert H. and Mary A. (Steuve) Ostendorf. He married Geraldine Feldhous on August 4, 1965 at Mary of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville, MN. Roger was employed by Wiman Plastics of Sauk Rapids, MN for 47 years. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Roger enjoyed working on cars.

Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Ostendorf of St. Cloud, MN; son, Michael (Angela) Ostendorf of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Sabrina (Dennis) Vossen of Coon Rapids, MN; brothers, Jerry (Mary) Ostendorf of Spicer, MN; Eddie (Kathy) Ostendorf of St. Cloud, MN; Eugene (Mary) Ostendorf of Holdingford, MN; Werner (Janet) Ostendorf of Freeport, MN; Ray (Jackie) Ostendorf of Willmar, MN; sisters, Evelyn “Evie” (Harvey) Mohs of Waite Park, MN; Rita (Terry) Lomheim of Avon, MN; sisters-in-law, Ludvina, Darlene and Margie Ostendorf; and three grandchildren, Sydney, Devyn and Tyler Vossen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sons, Robert and Craig, brothers, Anthony “Tony”, Walter “Wally”, Herbert “Herb” and Ervin Ostendorf, and sisters, Lorraine Kroska, Helen Ebensteiner and Mildred Gillitzer.