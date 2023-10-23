Roger A. Bye, 82, St. Cloud

March 2, 1941 - October 20, 2023

attachment-Roger Bye loading...

Private graveside service will be for Roger Bye who passed away Friday, October 20, 2023 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud.

Roger Bye was born on March 2, 1941 in Grand Forks, ND to Howard and Mildred (Strutz) Bye. He grew up in Gilby, ND and graduated from the University of North Dakota with a BSBA in Finance. Roger received a Masters degree in Economics from Northwestern University and received an MBA from Harvard Business School. He lived in numerous states until he married the love of his life Mary Hohmann on November 23, 1979 at St. Peters Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Roger enjoyed traveling, going on cruises, fishing, hunting, and socializing with others. Most importantly, he adored his wife, Mary to no end.

Roger is survived by his step-children, David (Eileen) Pikus of Lexington, SC, and Joanne Pikus of Waite Park; step daughter-in-law, Laura Pikus of Webster, NY; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Richard; and step sons, Bill and Bob Pikus.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the St. Benedicts Senior Community for all of their care for Roger and Mary over the last few years.