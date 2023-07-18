Rodney R. Rozek, 53, St. Cloud

May 25, 1970 - July 17, 2023

Memorial services celebrating the life of Rodney R. Rozek, 53, of St. Cloud will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Rod passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 17, 2023. Burial with honors will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Rod was born on May 25, 1970 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Eugene and Marie (Japs) Rozek. He grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Apollo High School in 1988. Rod proudly served in the US Navy during Desert Storm on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. Rod returned to St. Cloud and was employed in Automotive Sales. He married Tricia Riesner on June 26, 2015 in Sartell.

Rod enjoyed spending time with his son. He had a passion for cooking; especially grilling.

He is survived by his parents, Gene and Marie of St. Cloud; son, Jonathan of Avon; former spouse, Tricia of Avon; sisters, Shannon (Jim) Brandt of Stoughton, WI, Tammy (Steve) Ergen of Kettle River, Deb Best (Darel) of Nisswa; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.