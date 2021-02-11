Rocori’s Steil Among Latest Rox Signings

Former Rocori multi-sport athlete Jack Steil is among the latest signees by the St. Cloud Rox as they continue to fill out their roster for 2021. The Rox also signed Steil's Nebraska teammate Chance Hroch and Iowa's Dylan Nedved.

Steil is a freshman with the Cornhuskers baseball team this season. In his junior season with the Spartans Steil hit .406 with two home runs and 12 RBI. He then led the Spartans to the Class AAAA football state championship at quarterback in his senior season of 2019.

Hroch is pitcher at the University of Nebraska who transferred from New Mexico State for his graduate senior season. The righthander was a first team All-Region player in 2019 with a 10-1 record.

Nedved is an infielder/pitcher at Iowa who will be a redshirt junior this season. He hit .308 in the abbreviated 2020 season while also driving in eleven runs and scoring ten.

The Rox now have 16 players signed for the 2021 season, including Jordan Barth and Steil from Rocori and former Tech Tiger Trevor Koenig. The Rox will open the season in Thunder Bay on May 31st before their home opener on Friday, June 4th.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.