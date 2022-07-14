ROCORI Referendum Identifies Needs, Provides Tools For Success

COLD SPRING -- Voters in the ROCORI school district are being asked to go to the polls and vote on a bond referendum.

The school district is requesting a $72-million referendum that will address facility updates and a new activities center.

School Board Chair Jennifer Bohnsack says there have been several projects district wide put on hold and the board felt it would be best to tackle them all at one time.

There is a lot of efficiency in doing one large-scale project at once instead of phasing it out. Over time it would just be more expensive to do it as separate projects.

Interim Superintendent John Thein says the district has done a great job at maintaining their facilities, but it's time for some improvements.

The buildings in this community have been really well-maintained and I think our community is proud of them. But just like homes that were built in the early 70s, they need to be updated to fit the new owners. So we're asking for a 'home-equity loan' to help fit our needs.

The ballot has two questions with the first one asking for $63.7-million for secured entrances at the elementary schools, an early childhood education building, classroom remodeling and technology improvements district-wide.

The second question is looking for an additional $8.9-million for a new activities center. Bohnsack says there is a financial condition attached to question two which would offset the cost.

There is a $15-million donation attached to question two. So question one has to pass, and question two has to pass and then the $15-million donation is then applied to the project.

The new activities center would include 8 multipurpose courts for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, and indoor walking and running track and an indoor swimming and diving pool.

Early voting is underway right now through the August 9th primary election.

If the referendum passes, the owner of a $200,000 home would see a property tax increase of $32 per month or $389 per year for 20-years.