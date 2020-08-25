ROCORI District Closes Open Enrollment for the School Year

COLD SPRING – Citing concerns related to student safety and COVID-19 capacity limits, ROCORI School officials have opted to end the district’s open enrollment policy for the 2020-21 school year.

Superintendent Brad Kelvington recommended a resolution to close open enrollment districtwide during the ROCORI School Board's Monday night meeting. The board approved the resolution, effective Monday.

“ROCORI has had a long history of being very open enrollment friendly to the surrounding area students,” Kelvington wrote in an email to WJON. “The major factors in the decision were the safety of our students and maintaining an acceptable classroom capacity size limit.”

The resolution only affects the upcoming school year. Kelvington says the district will continue to enroll new students until each grade reaches capacity; families interested in enrolling their students will need to contact the district for details on capacity limits and current grade level availability.

ROCORI's back-to-school learning models were finalized August 14. Students in grades K-6 will attend in-person classes every day. Students in grades 7-12 will be split into two groups, with each group attending in-person classes every other day on an A/B schedule. The district has the ability to switch learning models as per Stearns County's 14-day COVID-19 case rates.

The first day of classes for ROCORI students is September 10.