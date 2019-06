The Rocori Spartans saw their 2019 campaign come to an end with a 13-11 record after falling 4-3 to top-seeded Monticello in the Section 5AAA baseball championship Wednesday night at St. John's University.

The Spartans had defeated Apollo 1-0 in a section semifinal matchup earlier in the afternoon to advance to the championship. Rocori would have needed a pair of wins against the Magic to advance to the state tournament for a second straight season.