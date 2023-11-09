ROCORI And Eden Valley-Watkins In Action At State Football Tournament Thursday Night

The ROCORI Spartans and Eden Valley-Watkins football teams will begin their Minnesota State High School League State Tournament runs Thursday night.

ROCORI checks in at 8-2 on the season after beating #1 Becker 30-21 in the Section 8AAAA championship game at Monticello High School last week. The win moved ROCORI to the top spot in the Class AAAA rankings (by QRF rating at Minnesota-Scores.net).

ROCORI quarterback Will Steil punched in four rushing touchdowns against Becker and also added a key interception in the fourth quarter.

Orono is currently ranked #6 in Class AAAA with a 9-1 record. The only blemish on their record was a 20-16 loss to ROCORI in Cold Spring in the final week of the regular season.

Eden Valley-Watkins will play against Moose Lake-Willow River Thursday night in Forest Lake.

The Eagles check in with a perfect 10-0 record and are currently ranked #5 in Class AA. Eden Valley-Watkins outscored Royalton and Holdingford 96-20 in their two Section 5AA playoff games.

Moose Lake/Willow River is currently ranked #7 with a 10-1 record.

THURSDAY'S FULL SCHEDULE:

NINE MAN

Mountain Iron-Buhl vs Nevis @ Grand Rapids 6 PM

Hills-Beaver Creek vs Kingsland @ Albert Lea 7 PM

Goodridge/Grygla/Gatzke vs Fertile/Beltrami @ Moorhead 7 PM

Otter Tail Central vs Cedar Mountain @ Buffalo 7 PM

CLASS AA

Barnesville vs Osakis @ Alexandria 7 PM

Cannon Falls vs Triton @ New Prague 7 PM

Moose Lake/Willow River vs Eden Valley-Watkins @ Forest Lake

CLASS AAAA (All 7 PM)

Hill Murray vs Byron @ Eastview

ROCORI vs ORONO @ Elk River

Totino-Grace vs Hutchinson @ Lakeville South

North Branch vs Benilde-St. Margaret's @ Monticello

CLASS 6A (7 PM)

Rosemount vs Centennial @ Stillwater

Edina vs Stillwater @ Park Center