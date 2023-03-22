Rockville Selects New City Administrator

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- After a full day of interviews, the Rockville city council has selected a new city administrator.

During Wednesday's special meeting, the council approved to hire Michael Harvey, pending contract negotiations.

Mayor Duane Willenbring says this is the dawning of a new era for the city and they are fortunate to have such a strong candidate joining their staff.

Harvey was one four candidates who spent the day interviewing with the council, city staff and administration.

Harvey was most recently served as the Land Services Director for Benton County for three and a half years.

The council is expected to formally approve the contract with Harvey at their next council meeting.

Harvey's first day in his new role is expected to begin as early as next month. He replaces Martin Bode who resigned back in August.

