ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 6:00 p.m. on Highway 23 in Rockville.

A pickup driven by 69-year-old Dale Desmarais of Rockville was going west on County Road 47. A car driven by 74-year-old Rosalie Braegelmann of Richmond was traveling south on Highway 23. They collided at the intersection.

Both drivers, along with a passenger, 77-year-old Michael Braegelmann of Richmond, were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by Xcel Energy, Rockville Fire, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, and Cold Spring Police.