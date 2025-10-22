Rockville Crash Sends Three To The Hospital With Minor Injuries
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 6:00 p.m. on Highway 23 in Rockville.
A pickup driven by 69-year-old Dale Desmarais of Rockville was going west on County Road 47. A car driven by 74-year-old Rosalie Braegelmann of Richmond was traveling south on Highway 23. They collided at the intersection.
Both drivers, along with a passenger, 77-year-old Michael Braegelmann of Richmond, were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by Xcel Energy, Rockville Fire, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, and Cold Spring Police.
