Rockford Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO -- A Rockford man is hurt after a two vehicle crash in Wright County Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 55 in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 49-year-old Scott Robinson , of Rockford, was heading east on Highway 55 when he made a left turn at the intersection on a flashing yellow light and was hit by another vehicle.

Robinson was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 62-year-old Peter Demarest of Hopkins, was not hurt.