ROCKFORD (WJON News) -- Three vehicles collided in a crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 5:10 p.m. on Highway 55 in Rockford.

All three vehicles were traveling west on the highway when they collided.

Fifty-six-year-old Jodie Clemans of Maple Lake was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fifty-two-year-old Steven Stelton of Buffalo was hurt but no hospital is listed.

Forty-five-year-old Megan Weber of Buffalo was not hurt.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office, T&M Towning, Allina Health, and Rockford Fire Department assisted at the scene.