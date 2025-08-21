Three Vehicle Crash On Highway 55 Disrupts Rockford Evening
ROCKFORD (WJON News) -- Three vehicles collided in a crash in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 5:10 p.m. on Highway 55 in Rockford.
All three vehicles were traveling west on the highway when they collided.
Fifty-six-year-old Jodie Clemans of Maple Lake was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fifty-two-year-old Steven Stelton of Buffalo was hurt but no hospital is listed.
Forty-five-year-old Megan Weber of Buffalo was not hurt.
The Wright County Sheriff's Office, T&M Towning, Allina Health, and Rockford Fire Department assisted at the scene.
