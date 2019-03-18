Rockets Roll Past Wolves

The Houston Rockets beat the Timberwolves 117-102 Sunday night at Target Center. The loss drops Minnesota to 32-38 on the season.

Iman Shumpert's three-pointer late in the second quarter gave Houston a 50-49 lead, followed by the Rockets outscoring the Wolves 43-29 in the third quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 22 points on 8-22 shooting, while also pulling down ten rebounds and dishing out six assists. Josh Okogie added 21 points for Minnesota in the loss.

The Timberwolves will host the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.