Robin Gondeck, 74, Foley

November 26, 1949 - December 8, 2023

Robin Gondeck, age 74 of Foley, passed away December 8, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 14, 2023 at the Foley Funeral Home. Prayers services will be at 6:00 PM. Pastor Derek Mumm will officiate and burial with full military honors will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Robin James Gondeck was born November 26, 1949 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Valentine and Charlotte (Herbrand) Gondeck. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1967. After graduation, Robin entered the United States Marines and served honorably from 1968 to 1971. He was a Vietnam Veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart. After his discharge from active duty, Robin attended Southern California University where he obtained a degree in Criminal Justice. He worked in the steel industry for Ameron, later, Tamco in California where he was past president of the Steel Workers Union, as well as past CFO and grievance officer. He retired and moved to Foley in 2007. Robin enjoyed his retirement to the fullest, liked talking about politics and was an avid New York Yankee's and Minnesota Vikings fan.

He is survived by his sons: Robin and Jacob of California and Steven of Arizona as well as a sister, Cindy Niess, Foley and brothers; Tim "Rocky", Foley; Craig (Jana), Rice and Jeff of Foley. He is also survived by his grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Val and Charlotte.