Robert Woods, 57, McGregor

September 16, 1964 - Spectember 23, 2021

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater for Robert Woods. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Saturday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

There will be a visitation on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena.

Robert Woods, age 57 of McGregor, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2021.

Rob, Bob or Woody as he was known by, was born on September 16, 1964 to Regina Holland and Robert J Woods in Eufala, Alabama.

He spent his junior high school years at Wadena High school where he was an avid football player, from there he continued his love of football when he moved to Rockford, he graduated with the Rockford High School class of 1982. While in Rockford he made two of his closest, lifelong friends Chucky and Moose.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, outdoors, riding his Harley for all the charity benefits he supported and will always be remembered for, and mostly he loved his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Heinz and Lydia Ritter, and aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his parents, Regina Holland (Duane Ergen) and Robert J. Woods. Sisters Lisa and Angie, brother Scott, step siblings, Paula (Bobby), Shawn (Ranee) Shannon (Mike) , his nephews Vince, Ty, Austin and Raven and many more nieces and nephews, and special friend Denise Reed.

Bob was an amazing man with a heart of gold, who was always quick to help out whenever he was needed. He was a true friend to so many and he will be deeply missed for his sense of humor, generosity, love for his family, friends and everything outdoors.