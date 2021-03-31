Robert “Rob” Vix, 43, Cold Spring

August 20, 1977 – March 29, 2021

A Celebration of Life in remembrance of Robert "Rob" Vix, age 43 of Cold Spring, will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, April 2 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

The visitation for Rob will be held at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The Time of Sharing for the Celebration of Life for Rob will be held at 6:30 PM at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Rob was born on August 20, 1977 in New Ulm, the son of Rodger and LaVonne (Turbes) Vix. He graduated from Saint John’s Prep with the class of 1995 and went on to graduate from Arizona State University with the class of 2000. He was united in marriage to Tamara Hennes on December 28, 2002 in Sauk Rapids and their union was blessed with two sons: Lincoln and William.

Rob will always be remembered by his wife, Tamara; sons, Lincoln and William Vix; parents, Rodger and LaVonne Vix; siblings, Lynn (Zach) Berry of Austin, TX, Ralph (Kim) of St. Michael, Christine of Seattle, WA, Lisa (John) Schumacher of Fridley, Mary (Adam) Swanson of Sartell, Rodger Vix II (Krystal) of La Habra, CA,; brother-in-law, Patrick (Beth) Hennes of Johnston, IA; parents-in-law, Steven (Wendy) Hennes of Sartell; 6 aunts and uncles; two nieces; 6 nephews; as well as other extended family and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; aunt, Bonnie Kriz; and uncle, Daryl Turbes.