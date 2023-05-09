Robert Neutzling, 56, St. Cloud

October 27, 1966 - May 6, 2023

attachment-Robert Neutzling loading...

Robert “Rob” Andrew Neutzling, a life-long resident of the St. Cloud area, died on May 6th, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. He was 56 years old.

The youngest child of Carlotta (Lyon) Neitzling and James Neutzling, Rob was born on October 27, 1966.

After graduating from Tech High School in 1985, Rob had a varied professional career, spanning from business owner, sales positions, and OTR semi truck driver – where he experienced his yearning for travel and beauty of the continental U.S. from the driver’s seat of an 18-wheeler.

Rob was known and loved for his sense of humor, his timing was spot on. He loved to socialize, always the life of the party. He shared late actor Paul Walker’s philosophy… “if you can’t have fun there’s no sense in doing it!”

In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and cherished memories from years spent at the family cottage on Pearl Lake. Rob also loved movies and could quote lines and other film trivia like no other. Always curious, he enjoyed tinkering to see what made things work. He was also a fan of NASCAR, deer hunting, road trips and was an avid fan of rock music – attending many concerts and eventually becoming a self taught drummer.

Rob is survived by Nadine (Richard) Wallin and Natalie Larson, girlfriend Mary Schwagel and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Carlotta Neutzling.

A “Celebration of Life” for Rob will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the St. Augusta Legion from 1-Spm.

A special thanks to the oncology and palliative care teams of Centracare Cancer Center and the St. Cloud Hospital.

In the words of the late great David Bowie… “I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring!”