May 21, 1935 – January 5, 2026

Robert John Neis passed away on January 05, 2026, at the age of 90, at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud, Minnesota on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 10:30 a.m., with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. at the church. There will be a luncheon following the service. The burial with full Military Honors will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, in Little Falls.

Bob was born on May 21, 1935, to Peter and Alivna (Dominik) Neis. He graduated from Cathedral High School. He served in the United States Army in Europe during the Korean War from 1953-1955 and was honorably discharged in 1962. Bob married the love of his life, Carol Irene Kittridge, of Austin, Minnesota. on May 4th, 1957. Carol passed away on March 31, 2021. They had one child, Michael J. Neis.

He was employed by Electrolux (Franklin Manufacturing) for 37 years, in Minneapolis, St. Cloud, and Columbus, Ohio. Shortly after Bob retired, the company called him back and he worked for several years as a consultant. After full retirement, Bob and Carol enjoyed music, travel and family activities, especially their fishing trips in Minnesota and Canada. During his working years Bob always looked forward to his annual goose and duck hunting trips to North Dakota and Minnesota.

Bob was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church, the American Legion, VFW and St. Stephen Sportsmen Club. Bob volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital for many years, and for the last 21 years he had volunteered at the St. Cloud Veteran Hospital.

He is survived by his son Michael (Jean) of Champlin, Minnesota, and his granddaughter, Katherine (Nathan) Reed of Big Lake, Minnesota, and grandson David (Kelsi) of Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

He is preceded in death by his parents; caregiver, Aunt Sue Dominik; sister, Mary; brothers, Thomas and Donald Neis; Sisters in law, Helen of College Park, Maryland, and Martha of Woodbridge, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers send memorials to Ecumen St. Benedicts Memory Care Unit, St. Cloud, Minnesota or St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud, Minnesota.