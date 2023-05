July 3, 1939 – January 30, 2023

A Celebration of Life for Robert Moeller, age 83, will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the family farm in St. Augusta at 2:00 PM. Robert passed away on January 30, 2023.

Robert was born on July 3, 1939. He is preceded in death by his wife, Loretta; parents, Jack and Vina; brother, Ray, and sister, Marion.