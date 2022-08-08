Robert Marlin Steckelberg, 67, Clear Lake

June 5, 1955 – August 5, 2022

Robert Marlin Steckelberg, age 67 of Clear Lake, died Friday, August 5, 2022.

Robert was born on June 5, 1955, in Grand Rapids to Marlyn and Dorothy (Wida) Steckelberg. He graduated from Braham High School, Braham, MN in 1973. Robert married Elizabeth Fineman on May 1, 1976, in Bellview, NE. Bob loved to hunt and fish. He loved music and playing his guitar. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth of Clear Lake; sons, Mathew (Brooke) of St. Cloud, Bradley (Jennifer) of Clearwater, Aaron of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Grant, Olivia, Aubrie, Madilyn, Everett, and Landen; brothers, Michael (Phyllis) of Becker, Jeff (Francie) of Mora, Larry (Kay) of Lansing, MI.

Preceded in death by his parents, infant brother and sister, Gary and Barbara and father-in-law, Arnold Fineman.