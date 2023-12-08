Robert J. Schmitt, 92, Waite Park

April 19, 1931 - December 6, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023 at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Upper Church) in St. Cloud for Robert J. Schmitt, age 92, of Waite Park, who passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Feast of St. Nicholas, at Assumption Community in Cold Spring. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik and Reverend John Paul Igbokwe will concelebrate. Entombment, with full military honors, will be at the Assumption Cemetery “Mary, Mother of the Church” Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Solemn Wake will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at 4:30 p.m., followed by parish prayers at 5:00 p.m. and the Knights of Columbus #961 prayers. The Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Father Pierz Assembly #530 will stand honor guard. To close the evening of remembrance, the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Lay Carmelites will lead the Liturgy of the Hours Office for the Dead at 7:45 p.m. Viewing will also be one hour prior to the Mass on Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Upper Church).