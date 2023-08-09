Robert J. “Bob” Pirkl, 54, Cold Spring

June 11, 1969 - August 7, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Tuesday August 15, 2023, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Robert John Pirkl, age 54, who died August 7, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by his family. Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Bob was born in St. Cloud, MN to Robert and Regina (Douvier) Pirkl. He married Amy Fournier-Ruffi on May 26, 2018, in St. Cloud, MN.

Bob worked for Wenner Company for over 20 years. He loved being with his family, riding his Harley, working on projects in his garage, and helping others.

He is survived by his wife Amy; mother, Regina Pirkl; children, Matthew (Brianna), Andrew; stepchildren, Elijah, Silas, Moriah, Eden Ruffi; siblings, Linda (Tom) Guggenberger, MaryKay (Urban) Warnert, and Gary (Dorene).

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert and niece, Jessi Guggenberger.