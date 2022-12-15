Robert G. Benson, 93, St. Cloud

February 12, 1929 - December 11, 2022

Robert “Bob” George Benson, age 93, St. Cloud, MN, died peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium, St. Cloud, MN.

Bob was born February 12, 1929 in Colon, Republic De Panama to George and Myrtle (Stensrud) Benson of St. Cloud. Father, George, was employed by the Panama Canal Company as a teacher in the American High School there. The family moved to Atlanta, GA where Bob lived until graduation from Boys High School in 1947. While in high school he was active in the History Club, Concert Band, and ROTC earning the rank of Cadet Captain.

Family summers were spent with grandparents and relatives in St. Cloud. While attending then St. Cloud State Teachers College he worked as announcer-news reporter for KFAM radio, and graduated in 1951. An Air Force Reservist, Bob served on active duty as an Information Services Specialist and was stationed at Holloman AFB near Alamogordo, New Mexico. After completing active military service, he returned to work at KFAM (now KCLD), moved to WJON St. Cloud, WEBC Duluth, KDWB in the Cities and KELO TV, Sioux Falls, SD. He continued in the Air Force Reserve as a T/Sgt, received a direct commission, and retired as Captain.

After completing his Masters Degree at St. Cloud State, he taught at Delano Minnesota High School for two years, worked for Deluxe Check Printers in St. Paul, and joined the faculty at St. Cloud State in 1958 as an Instructor in the Division of Business. Bob married Rosemary Tangreen on June 21, 1961 in Baudette, MN. He earned his PhD in Business Administration at the University of Iowa in 1966, was Professor of Marketing in the College of Business, served ten years as Department Chairman and, was past President (1967-1969) of the Faculty Association. Bob retired in 1996 after 37 years as an SCSU faculty member.

Bob was also a business man. For several years he was co-owner of Border Area Cable TV system in northern Minnesota, built and, along with his wife Rosemary, operated a Dairy Queen, and helped her found and operate a Pre School for young children. He and his family enjoyed many years of summer fun at their vacation home on Pelican Lake near Brainerd, traveled widely over the years visiting almost every state including Hawaii and took several Elder Hostel trips. Bob was a long time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where he served terms on the Finance Committee and the Property Board.

Survivors include his wife, Rosemary of Sartell, MN; sons, Stuart (Cheryll) Benson of Mahtomedi, MN; Bradley Benson of Breezy Point, MN; and Patrick (Bethany) Benson of St. Cloud, MN; brother, Raymond “Ray” (Joan Held Benson) Benson of Nisswa, MN; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.