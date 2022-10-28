Robert (Bobby) F. Koehn, 91, Holdingford

June 22, 1931 - October 27, 2022

The service for Robert will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 4th with visitation preceding it from 9:00-11:00 AM at Word of Life Free Lutheran Church, 3348 1st Ave W, Upsala, MN 56384. Lunch will be served after the service. Burial at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Krain Township will occur after lunch. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Robert (Bobby) F. Koehn was called to his eternal rest on October 27, 2022.

Robert was born June 22, 1931 to Ferdinand and Clara (Klug) Koehn. He was raised on the Koehn family farm west of Holdingford, attended Krain Township School, and lived in the Holdingford area his entire life. He married Shirley Jopp on May 1, 1954 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township.

Robert was a loving husband and father, and a hardworking farmer who found joy in caring for the family, farm and animals God entrusted to him. His farming career began at an early age and spanned from the use of horses, threshing machines, and rope-based barn hay carriers to modern large machinery. He milked cows, raised springer heifers and beef cattle, hogs and feed crops. In his later years he enjoyed making gadgets of all kinds, riding his Gator, and watching the purple martins that lived in the many bird houses he built. He was always available to help others in need.

Robert was an active member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Upsala and, after Mt. Olive closed in 2014, a member of Word of Life Free Lutheran Church near Upsala.

Robert is survived by his brother, Carl and his sister Delores Jopp; children Mark (Esther) Koehn, Holdingford; Marlys (Doug) Tanner, Sartell; Myron (Carrie) Koehn, St. Louis; his seven grandchildren Jess (Andy) Kuhn, Josh (Kristina), Jake (Amber), Hannah (Ethan) Werkmeister, Rebekah, Gabriel (Alex), and Grace; and his eight great grandchildren Cecilia, Jack, Wesley, Thomas, Theodore, Clara, Aspen and Oliver. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents; and sister, Norma Metzger.

The family is grateful for the exceptional care and compassion Robert received from: the caregivers at Mother of Mercy Senior Living in Albany; and the St. Croix Hospice team.

Memorials are preferred to: St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery of Krain Township.