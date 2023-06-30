Robert “Bobb” L. Anderson, 85, Becker

February 15, 1938 - June 29, 2023

attachment-Robert Anderson loading...

Robert “Bobb” Leroy Anderson, a resident of Becker, MN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 29 at the Shepherd of Grace Cottages in Becker, MN at the age of 85. Bobb was born February 15, 1938, in Fergus Falls, MN to Robert and Susan (Thies) Anderson. Bobb attended school in Fergus Falls and after graduation he joined the Air Force. After 4 years in the service, Bobb came home and went to college at Fergus Falls Community College and then finished at Moorhead State University. During Bobb’s college days, he met Mary Margit Fossen (Shorty) and married the love of his life on August 24, 1963, in Hopkins, MN. They spent a brief period living in Fergus Falls but moved to Brooklyn Center, where they raised their four children: Stuart, Tina, Craig, and Michelle.

Bobb was a hard worker and was employed at International Multifoods, Control Data, Bell Atlantic, GE Capital and ending his work career with AmeriData, before retiring to Becker in 1995 and has been a resident in Becker for over 28 years. Bobb was active in the Lions Club and was a member of Pebble Creek Golf Course. Bobb was a man of faith and was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church. He enjoyed traveling with Mary quite a bit not missing many casinos along their way. After Mary’s passing, Bobb appreciated his morning coffee clutch with his golf and Lions friends. Thank you to Greg Knudson and Mark Schroer for all the special help they gave Bobb through his last few years of his life. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be missed by all. We would like to thank the staff at Moments Hospice and the numerous care givers at Shepard of Grace for their support during his last couple of years.

Bobb is survived by his sons and daughters, Stuart (Dawn) of Alexandria, Martina (Mike) Clyne of Andover, Craig (Julie) of Alexandria and Michelle (John) Theis of Brooklyn Park; sister in law (Dora) Fossen of Maple Grove; and grandchildren, Colton (Kaylee), Madison, Katie (Frank), Erin (Michael), Amy (Jeremy), Alexis (Parker), Brett, Abbie, Noah, Rose and great grandchildren; Khalia, Brooks and Ronan. Numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; Robert and Susan Anderson; his wife, Mary in 2011; three brothers, Ray, Bill, and Leslie Anderson; and two sisters Alta (Anderson) Sha and Pauline (Anderson) Glorvigen.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and there will be a private family burial at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Becker. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

The family requests people wear casual attire at the funeral.