Robert “Bob” W. Wheeler, 71, Rice

September 6, 1952 - December 6, 2023

Celebration of Life will be 3:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, January 8, 2024 at the Rice Lions Building in Rice for Robert “Bob” Wheeler, age 71, who passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Bob was born September 6, 1952 in St. Cloud to Howard and Lois (Nehring) Wheeler, the second child with siblings Terry, Thomas, and Debbie. He worked at DeZurik’s for 20 plus years, followed by driving for Care Cab and retiring after 11 years. Bob enjoyed cooking, entertaining, tinkering, yardwork, mowing, bird watching, fishing, and hunting. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, and always had a bag of candy in his truck to give them.

Bob is survived by his son and daughter, Erik (Jessie) Wheeler of Rice and Courtney (Tyler) Freihammer of Rice; and grandchildren, Jett, Chase, Willow, Josie, and Collin. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Debbie and Terry Wheeler; and companion, Ilona Gunther.