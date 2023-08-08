Robert “Bob” Stein, 86, Cold Spring

March 1, 1937 - August 5, 2023

Robert (Bob) Stein passed away on August 5th, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family, at the age of 86.

Bob was born in St. Cloud, MN to Aloys “Veach” and Irene (Schneider) Stein. He married Joan Reber on November 23, 1961, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MN.

Bob was survived by his wife Joan; children Julie (Fran) Windschitl, Bob (Cheryl) Stein, Kari (Dave) Cline, Greg (Mary) Stein, and Eric (Rachael) Stein; grandchildren Lauren, Katie, Ellen, Bobbi, Jewel, Archer, and Thomas; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jan Benson, Sue Hammer, Ralph “Porky” (Mary) Stein, and Liz (Chuck) Unterberger.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family was central to Bob’s life. As an avid fisherman, he thoroughly enjoyed the Sauk River Chain of Lakes. He had many other interests, including wood carving, brainteaser puzzles, and hunting. Bob could be regularly seen in Cold Spring on his daily bike rides or scouting fishing spots. He was just a really cool guy!

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date for family and friends.

The family wishes to thank the St. Cloud Hospital staff for their compassionate care in Bob’s final days.