Robert “Bob” R. Schueller, 80, Sauk Rapids

March 4, 1940 - December 1, 2020

Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Robert “Bob” R. Schueller, age 80 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Tuesday at Gardens of Foley. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Robert Roman Schueller was born on March 4, 1940 in Mayhew Lake to Valentine and Mary (Lehman) Schueller. His family moved to Sauk Rapids in 1946. He attended school in Sauk Rapids, graduating high school in 1959. Bob joined the U.S. Army in 1960, served in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1966. He married Marlene Meller on July 7, 1969 and they raised two children. Bob worked at X-Cel Optical in Sauk Rapids until his retirement in 2002. He enjoyed fishing, small game hunting, bow hunting deer and gardening. Bob also loved to watch and feed the birds.

Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Marlene of Sauk Rapids, son Greg (Julie) of Richmond; daughter, Jillian (Robert) Curtis of Winona; grandsons, Brandon, Ben, Joshua and Jarret; sister, Barb (Norman) Block of Lastrup; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Debbie; infant sister, Marilyn; sister, Betty Benoit; and brother, Raymond.