Robert (Bob) Meemken, 71

October 24, 1949 - August 4, 2021

Robert (Bob) Meemken passed away on August 4th, 2021 peacefully with family by his side. The family will have a private service.

Bob lived on a farm in Sartell, MN until the age of 21. He drove long haul trucks for many years. He resided in Florida for the past 40 years and recently returned to Minnesota to be near family. When not working, Bob enjoyed the ocean, fishing, watching multiple sports, especially the Twins and Vikings.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Darren (Elizabeth) Meemken of St. Mary's, GA; sister's, Joyce Bauers, Little Falls, MN and Jeanie (Rick) Pogatshnik, Nevis, MN; Mother, Judy Meemken, Little Falls, MN; 2 grandchildren, Noah and Amelia Meemken, 4 nieces and 1 nephew.

Preceded in death by his father, Cyril Meemken

Condolences can be sent to Emblom Brenny Funeral home in Little Falls, MN.

900 1st Street SE

Little Falls, MN 56345

C/O the family of Robert Meemken