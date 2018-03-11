Robert “Bob” H. Spoden, 84, Clearwater

December 8, 1933 - March 10, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at St. Mary Help of Christian’s Church in St. Augusta for Robert “Bob” H. Spoden, age 84, who passed away at Assumption Home in Cold Spring on Saturday. Rev. Jose Edayadiyil will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the church on Wednesday and one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday. Parish Prayers will begin at 6 PM at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Bob was born to Val and Elizabeth (Kiffmeyer) Spoden on December 8, 1933 in St. Cloud. He proudly served our Country in the United States Army. Bob was united in marriage to Shirley Kronenberg on May 21, 1957 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He was employed as a welder for over 40 years with Ickler Co. in St. Cloud and Northfield Freezing Systems in Northfield. His interest in aviation began at an early age; he got his pilot license and was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). Bob was also a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA). He spent much time in the Boundary Water Canoeing Area (BWCA), camping, hunting and fishing. Bob also liked dogs and horses but especially loved spending time with his family.

Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley of over 60 years of Clearwater; children, Gary of Clearwater, Mike (Leanne) of Cold Spring, Sharon (Terry) Rassier of Clearwater, Jim of Coon Rapids, Dave (Cheryl) of St. Cloud, Janet (Steve) Salzer of St. Cloud, Tom (Carmen Schroeder) of Maple Lake; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and sister, Dolores Friedrich of St. Stephen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Ann McStott and infant grandchild, Baby Salzer.

Bob’s family would like to thank the staff at the Assumption Home of Cold Spring for their exceptional care of Bob during the past three years.