Robert “Bob” G. Smith, 79, Minneapolis

August 13, 1943 - February 7, 2023

Robert “Bob” Smith, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Bob was born on August 13, 1943, in St. Cloud, MN to the late Ernest and Theresa (Kulige) Smith. Bob grew up in St. Wendel and worked in farming until he was 32 years old, and eventually worked for Opportunity Workshop in Minnetonka. Bob was proud to be in the Christmas pageant every year. Bob enjoyed puppies and people-watching. Bob was a part of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel.

Bob is survived by his brother and sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” Turck (Tim), Sauk Rapids; Ron (Kitty) Smith, St. Joseph; and Donna Paggen, St. Joseph.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Theresa (Kulige) Smith and brother-in-law, Dave Paggen.

Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Bob Smith will occur at a later date, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.