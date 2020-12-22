Robert “Bob” G. Fleck, 58, Sauk Rapids

August 31, 1962 - December 20, 2020

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Robert “Bob” Fleck, age 58, passed away Sunday at his residence. Richard Johnson will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be after 12:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Bob was born August 31, 1962 in St. Cloud to Darel & Alvina (Skuza) Fleck. He graduated from Tech High School. He worked as a Packaging Specialist for Wacosa for 15 years, and did custodial work and shredding. Bob also participated in the Special Olympics, where he was an accomplished runner and swimmer. Bob had a great love and appreciation for music, especially country western. He loved to tease people and had a great sense of humor. Bob was a hugger. He enjoyed family functions and socializing in general. Bob enjoyed word finds, crossword puzzles, and 70’s sitcoms. His independence was important to him and he brought joy to others.

Survivors include his brother and sisters, Jerome “Jerry” (Cheryl) of Zimmerman, Vicki (Mark) Strommen of East Bethel, Sandy of Sauk Rapids, and Kay (Mark) Anderson of Sauk Rapids. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Arc, Minnesota chapter at: https://arcminnesota.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate/