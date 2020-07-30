Robert ‘Bob’ Finneman, 58, Rice

November 14, 1961 – July 29, 2020

A Celebration of Life in remembrance of Robert Allen Finneman, age 58, will be held from 4:00PM-7:00PM on Tuesday, August 4 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of St. Cloud. There will be a Prayer Service held at 7:00PM. Robert passed away early Wednesday morning, July 29 at his home in Rice. Robert was born on November 14, 1961 in St. Cloud, the son of Gerald and Joyce (Persen) Finneman. He attended St. Cloud Technical High School; and he was a member of the graduating class of 1980. He was united in marriage to Joyce Pick in July of 1989 in St. Cloud.

Bob touched many lives with his love of fishing, deer hunting, fish fries, pontoon rides, bonfires and his gift of gab. He was fun loving and neighborly. His children were his heart.

Bob will always be remembered by his wife, Joyce Finneman; children Chris Conroy, Matt (Annette) Finneman, Carrie (Dave) Thul, and Zak Finneman; siblings, Melanie (Dennis) Pelzer, and Brad (Diane) Finneman; as well as other extended family and numerous friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Joyce Finneman; sister, Jana Finneman; and nephew, Jeramie Finneman.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the visitation at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home; masks will also be required for those in attendance at the funeral home.