Robert “Bob” F. Hohmann, 73, St. Joseph

April 27, 1950 - November 8, 2023

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 13, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Robert “Bob” Hohmann, age 73, who passed away Wednesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Robert Francis Hohmann was born April 27, 1950 in St. Cloud to Robert Andrew and Johanna (Trobec) Hohmann. He married Diane Kaiser on August 4, 1973 at St. Michaels’ Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Bob was a farmer, grew up in Rice, and moved to St. Joseph in 2012. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, and restoring and collecting cars.

Bob is survived by his wife, Diane of St. Joseph; children, Kelly Kiffmeyer of Avon, Scott Hohmann of Rice, Karen Hohmann of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Megan and Holly Kiffmeyer; and sisters and brothers, Evelyn Slivnik of St. Stephen, Ruth Hohmann of St. Cloud, Frank (Charlene) Hohmann of Royalton, Andrew Hohmann, and George (Carol) Hohmann of Little Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Daniel and Ronald Hohmann; and brother-in-law, Robert Slivnik.

A special thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their loving care and support.