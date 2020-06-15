Robert ‘Bob’ Bauer, 66, Hillman

July 4, 1953 - June 12, 2020

Robert 'Bob' Bauer, age 66 of Hillman passed away June 12, 2020 at his home from natural causes. A Private Service will be held at a later date.

Robert Edward Bauer was born on July 4, 1953 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Ed and Eleanor (Stachovich) Bauer. He graduated from Foley High School in 1971 and lived all of his life in the Foley area. He worked for Burski Excavating for 25 years. He enjoyed ice fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his sister, Donna Marie Bauer, New Brighton and step brothers and sisters: Jim Roske, Bob Roske, Shirley Olberding and Pat Byrne as well and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-mother, Louise Roske Bauer.

Condolences can be sent to:

Donna Marie Bauer

2510 Innsbruck Trail

New Brighton, MN 55112