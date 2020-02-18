Robert “Bob” A. Huling, 77, St. Joseph

August 19, 1942 - February 15, 2020

Robert Allen Huling, 77, passed away February 15, 2020 after a short battle with esophageal cancer. He was born August 19, 1942 in Redwood Falls, Minnesota to Dorothy (Ruhl) and Lowell Huling, the seventh of twelve children. The Huling family moved to St. Cloud in September of 1960, and Bob graduated from Morris/Hancock High School, class of 1960.

Shortly following graduation, he began working for Stemm Transfer of St. Cloud while hobby farming in St. Joseph. After driving truck for 23 years, Bob ran his own Business, Bob’s Tree and Landscaping Service for 17 years.

Bob had many hobbies and passions for life. He went to auctions and flea markets and enjoyed buying and selling “treasures.” He also enjoyed casinos and playing Bingo. Bob loved spending time with his friends and family, especially when everyone gathered for the Ruhl/Huling family reunion every August.

He was a past member of the Rockville Sportsman’s Club and the St. Cloud Eagles Club, and most recently, a board member of the St. Joe Rod and Gun Club.

Survivors include children: John (Nora Markfort), Cathy Snyder (Robert), LeRoy (Arlene), Linda (Dean Ramaeker) and Roger (Jenny); grandchildren: Emily, Kelsey, Ryan and Paige; great granddaughter: Isabelle; sisters: Rose Cruser and Nora Huling; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and countless friends. Preceded in death by his parents; sisters: LaVon and Lorraine; brothers: Delbert, Glen, Darrell, Myrl, Clinton, Richard and Dale.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 3000 County Road 8 SE, St. Cloud, MN. Rev. George Sagissor III and Rev. Donald Kirsch will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation will be an hour and a half prior to the service at the church on Saturday.