Robert “Bob” A. Gross, 97, St. Cloud

March 15, 1923 – April 10, 2020

Robert “Bob” Aloys Gross, age 97, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at Little Falls Care Center, Little Falls, MN.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic a celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Bob was born March 15, 1923 in St. Cloud, MN to Peter and Jennie (Meyer) Gross. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1940. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy, graduating from flight school as a pilot during WWII. He flew cargo and aerial search and rescue in the Pacific during that time. Bob married Valeria C. Ferkinhoff on September 3, 1946 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Bob was employed by DeZurik Corporation in Sartell, then at the U. S. Postal Service in St. Cloud, retiring in 1985. He was a member of the St. Cloud VFW, American Legion of Waite Park, Catholic Order of Foresters, usher at St. Mary’s Cathedral for many years, and past president of Good Sam Camping Club of St. Cloud.

Bob is survived by his five children, daughters, Judith (Bruce) Moberg of St. Cloud, MN; Patricia (David) Senogles of New Brighton, MN; Sharon (Todd) Sommers of Allen, TX; and sons, David (Margie) Gross of Sauk Rapids, MN; and Brian (Sheela) Gross of St. Cloud, MN; and ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and sister Florence Theisen.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Val, parents, and brother, Peter Jr.