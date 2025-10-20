St. Cloud Man Faces Sentencing After Controversial Guilty Plea

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man will be sentenced on a criminal sexual conduct charge after he was found competent.

Thirty-five-year-old Robert Bernard will be sentenced on December 15th for having intercourse with an underage runaway girl.

Bernard pleaded guilty in July 2024, but filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea. A judge denied Bernard's motion to withdraw his guilty plea, but ordered a mental competency evaluation to determine if he can be sentenced on the charge.

According to the charges, Bernard went with the girl to a North St. Cloud apartment building and had sexual intercourse with her.

Court records show Bernard admitted to having intercourse with the victim, but said she told him that she was 19 years old.

Bernard pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct in July of 2024, but filed a motion to have his guilty plea withdrawn, claiming the plea was made under duress.

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State We combed through list after list of the oddest, strangest and somewhat naughty-sounding town names in every state. From Smut Eye to Ding Dong, you can learn unbelievable facts about each of these towns below. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll