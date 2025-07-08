December 20, 1938 - July 3, 2025

Robert Eugene Behl was born on December 20, 1938, at Morris, MN, the son of Eugene and Evelyn (Galvin) Behl. He attended grade school and high school in Morris, where he excelled in football and track, graduating in 1957.

He then attended Wahpeton State School of Science for a year. He then joined the Minnesota National Guard and later joined the United States Navy from 1958 to 1962. While in the Navy he received schooling in being a hospital corpsman, operating nurse and was taught field medicine. He served on both the east and west coast and also on Okinawa, Japan. This led to his employment at the V.A. Hospital in St. Cloud for 31 years where he received several outstanding work rewards during that time.

Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing and trained his own hunting dogs until the last dog. He laughed and said he had to send the German Shorthair to college. He also had a small garden which he enjoyed.

He married Maxine Johnson on July 8, 1964. They have two daughters, Rita Behl and Patricia Morford; two grandchildren, Ashley Morford and Jerad Morford: and three great grandchildren, Layah Bennett, Aamari Bennett, and Kyrie Bennett.