Robert Mueller, 91, Sauk Rapids

July 3, 1929 – December 1, 2020

Monica Mueller, 84, Sauk Rapids

May 3, 1936 – February 20, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna, MN on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11:00 am for Robert and Monica Mueller. Robert passed away on Dec 1, 2020 and Monica on Feb 20, 2021 at Good Shepard Community in Sauk Rapids, MN.