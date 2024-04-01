Robert Allen Gamache, 67, Clarissa

April 29, 1956 - March 24, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday, April 5, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home’s Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Robert “Bob” Gamache, 67 of Clarissa who passed away on March 24, 2024 at the CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie. At 7:00 PM there will be a brief memorial followed by the presentation of Military Honors outside the funeral home.

Robert “Bob” was born April 29, 1956 to Eugene and Doris (Manseau) Gamache in North Adams, MA. After completing High School, he immediately joined the US Air Force where he became a Communication and Navigation Technician. Over his 20-year career, he served in Virginia, California, Okinawa and Korea. His final duty was in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of Desert Shield. He retired as a Tech Seargent.

While stationed at Beale AFB, CA, he met Barbara Pesta Karjala in 1983 and married February 24, 1984 in Yuba City, CA. He retired from the military in 1993 and moved to Clarissa, MN in 1994. Bob worked at Ace Hardware before accepting a job with Banta Publications. He retired in 2011.

Bob spent hours creating tracks with just the right jumps for his dirt bikes. He also enjoyed his time in his woodworking shop where he could skillfully craft almost anything. He had 5 fish tanks that contained several species of fish. He had interests’ cameras, photography and computers. Although he was a quiet man, who liked his solitude, he also sought to serve his community. He served as Mayor of Clarissa for two terms and also served on the City Council. He loved camping and picture taking days, with his wife and close friends, Clo and Rush.

Bob is survived by his wife Barbara; step-daughters Malissa Lewis of Sacramento, CA and Cheryl (Mike Blom) Holmquist of Clarissa; sisters, Terri Ryan, Paula Morgan and Kirsten Mylalla; brother David Gamache; grandchildren, Coty Mansager, Jazmine Lewis, Kaelyn Holmquist and Camryn Holmquist.

He is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Doris Gamache.