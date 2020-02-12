River Lakes Girls Hockey Advances To Section Final

The River Lakes Stars upset Fergus Falls 4-2 Tuesday night in the Section 6A girls hockey semifinals. The Stars advance to the final, where they will take on the Willmar Cardinals in Alexandria.

Brooke Lemke got the Stars started on the right foot with a goal just 26 seconds into the opening period, assisted by Tyra Johnson. Lemke then struck again at 2:46 of the second period to give River Lakes a 2-0 lead, with the assist going to Kianna Rose.

The Otters got on the board at 11:02 of the second to cut the Stars' lead in half, but Brianna Denning answered for River Lakes just 19 seconds later with the eventual game-winning goal.

Bree Griffin scored at 19:48 to ice the win for the Stars.

River Lakes and Willmar will meet for a trip to the state tournament Thursday night in Alexandria. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. The Stars have previously lost 3-2 in overtime and won 5-3 against the Cardinals this season.